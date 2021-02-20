Idle (IDLE) Price Down 39.7% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and $963,740.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $16.79 or 0.00029676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,214 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

