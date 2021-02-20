IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $188.82 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

