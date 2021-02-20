IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,702 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

