IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 874.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.