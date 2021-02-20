IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.