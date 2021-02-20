Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $295,259.61 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Ignition has a market cap of $295,259.61 and $354.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 188.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,928.72 or 0.99634652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00131902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,400,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,387,256 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.