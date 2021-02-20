Ignyte Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) Trading Down 0.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 2,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

About Ignyte Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. intends enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.