IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $54,878.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

