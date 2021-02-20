ImageCash (IMGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. ImageCash has a market cap of $37,950.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,225,841 coins and its circulating supply is 5,106,841 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

