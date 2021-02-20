ImageCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,489.08 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $281,489.08 and approximately $154,717.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,926,169 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars.

