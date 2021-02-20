Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 283.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

