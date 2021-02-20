Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading Down 7.9%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 821,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 401,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

