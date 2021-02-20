InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

