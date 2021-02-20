Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $57,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

