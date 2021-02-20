Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $15.06 or 0.00026585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $234.58 million and $59.43 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00454612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.29 or 0.00406638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00024931 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

