Ink Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $800,201.08 and approximately $133,118.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.