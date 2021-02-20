Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $524,008.71 and $40,001.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.82 or 0.00830108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00056975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.04791154 BTC.

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

