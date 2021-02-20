Ink Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Ink has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $781,819.65 and approximately $122,366.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.78 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.00397748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026643 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.