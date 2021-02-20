Innova Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $137,847.08 and approximately $79.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012732 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

