Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.71. 38,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.