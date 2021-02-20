INO COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $8.32 or 0.00014673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $631,922.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00772815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.46 or 0.04699106 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.