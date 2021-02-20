Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Gordon Steblin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,432.84.

Gordon Steblin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Gordon Steblin sold 8,500 shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$7,055.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Gordon Steblin sold 30,000 shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

TSE:FVL remained flat at $C$0.73 on Friday. 269,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,699. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 38.95 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

