Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 316,683 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

