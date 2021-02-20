Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,678,028 shares in the company, valued at C$2,126,116.86.

Shares of CVE LMR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,380. The firm has a market cap of C$42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

