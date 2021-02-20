Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $16,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,208.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PATK traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $81.95. 190,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

