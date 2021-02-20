Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Z traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,637,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

