Insula (ISLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,057.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Insula has a market cap of $365,994.15 and $10,057.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insula has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Insula token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073820 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002299 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,174 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

