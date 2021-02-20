Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00486794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00421242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

Insured Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

