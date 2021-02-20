INT (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. INT has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

