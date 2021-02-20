Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $86,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.