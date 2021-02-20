Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,085,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $3,887,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 335,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

ICE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

