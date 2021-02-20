Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Financial Contrast

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 8.64% 16.98% 1.84% HDFC Bank 19.69% 15.48% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and HDFC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.39 billion 2.89 $431.95 million $3.91 8.97 HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 7.93 $3.45 billion $1.98 41.77

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial Services and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 4 1 0 2.20 HDFC Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.23%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Intercorp Financial Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 256 financial stores and 1,603 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, three wheeler, business, educational, gold, rural, and term loans; loans against properties, assets, and securities; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, term and professional loans, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, loan syndication, and merchant and cash management services; and insurance and investment products. Further, it provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, documents collection, Internet and wholesale banking, mobile banking, real time gross settlement, channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. As of March 31, 2020, it had 5,416 branches and 13,640 automated teller machines in 2,803 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

