International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

