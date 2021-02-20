Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Trading 123.4% Higher

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)’s share price traded up 123.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 39 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

