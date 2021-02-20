Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.86.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

