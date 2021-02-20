Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Holdings Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,774 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

