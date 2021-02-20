Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 40.76% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

