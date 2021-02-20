Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.35

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and traded as high as $55.24. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF shares last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 10,962 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

