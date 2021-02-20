Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $271.32

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.32 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 265.68 ($3.47). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 16,937 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.87. The company has a market capitalization of £155.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.23%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

