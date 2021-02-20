Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 9,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

