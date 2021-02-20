Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Trimmed by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $86.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $89.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15.

