Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading 1% Higher

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.81. 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.