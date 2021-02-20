ION Hits Market Cap of $313,785.07 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $313,785.07 and approximately $32.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00248659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.77 or 0.02932795 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00042806 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,533,260 coins and its circulating supply is 13,633,260 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

