IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $698.11 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $698.11 million and approximately $397.73 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

