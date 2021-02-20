Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Trading Down 6.1%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.30. 116,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 135,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27.

Iota Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.