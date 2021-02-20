IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 10.4% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $232.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074085 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

