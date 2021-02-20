IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $258.61 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $258.61 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00822435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.07 or 0.04899836 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018385 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

