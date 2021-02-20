Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Review

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iovance Biotherapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.82%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64% AIM ImmunoTech -6,823.39% -30.48% -26.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -29.68 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 717.82 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

