Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 136,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

