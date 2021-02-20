IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Trading Up 0.6%

IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.57% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

